Since You Asked Diane...

Some of you were curious about what was actually showing through on those layers in this composite- so here's the scoop (bottom to top right): a tree at Sandy Hook NJ, the beach at Corpus Christi TX, brocollini (edited and unedited so you can see how the base shot actually started), a 3D version of (The Secret?? It's part of an installation at the NJ Grounds for Sculpture called "The Chamber of Inner Dialogue" and a jellyfish taken at the Scranton Aquarium- edited and original. The only thing I could show you was the "magic" vignette from my photo program- it's those whispy parts around the edges. The brocollini was the "base" shot and all the other images were layered on top of that in varying degrees of visibility. And the large picture is what you saw in my main album March 14th.