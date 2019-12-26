Sign up
Photo 2551
My Favourite Tree Solarized
Now that Christmas is over I have made a start on putting together my latest photobook and have been looking through photos taken this year.
I thought I would have a play with this photo of my favourite tree and this is the result.
Our sky has looked very strange here for the last few weeks due to the bushfires and smoke, so this sky isn't too far away from how it looks normally right now.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Babs
ace
@onewing
