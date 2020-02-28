Previous
Artwork - Newcastle
Artwork - Newcastle

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.

This artwork is situated in Museum Park, Newcastle and I can't for the life of me remember what it is called.

It could be some time before I visit Newcastle again given our current lockdown situation, but if anyone knows the name of this piece of art please let me know.
28th February 2020

