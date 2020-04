Traffic Light Junction Boxes

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.



Local artist Rebecca Murray has been commissioned to paint murals on the telecommunication pillars, traffic light junction boxes and electricity junction boxes across the Civic Precinct in Newcastle and during February I found two more junction boxes to photograph.



Some of you may recall I posted quite a few last year. They really do brighten up the city centre.