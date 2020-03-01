Previous
Nobby's Head Lighthouse by onewing
Photo 2573

Nobby's Head Lighthouse

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.

I took this photo during February before we were in lockdown. It seems a long time ago now that we were able to move freely across our country.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

