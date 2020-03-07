Previous
Blackbutt Reserve Collage by onewing
Photo 2566

Blackbutt Reserve Collage

I may not be posting regularly at the moment, but I am still finding time occasionally to take photos so I thought I would pop in for a while and show some of the shots I have been taking.

On Thursday we went out with the walking group to Blackbutt Reserve in Newcastle and it was the wettest day we have had so far this year. Luckily we all had umbrellas and waterproof jackets.

Along with the rain and animals came thousands of mozzies and the air was thick with them. Luckily we covered ourselves with mozzie repellent and didn't get bitten.

In spite of the rain we all had a good time followed by a lovely lunch in Newcastle.

We desperately needed the rain and even though we have had a few downpours over the last few weeks we are still on level 2 water restrictions after the drought.

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
Gorgeous Babs
I'm familiar with all those lovely creatures ☺
March 6th, 2020  
Babs ace
@annied Me too Annie, but I don't know the name of the lizard. Do you know what variety it is?. There were signs of what all the birds and animals were, but I forgot to get the name of the lizard.
March 6th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Glad you are getting your much needed rain. What a fab menagerie here! Some lovely shots. I especially love the shocked face top right!
March 6th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful wildlife collage
March 6th, 2020  
