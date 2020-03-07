Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2566
Blackbutt Reserve Collage
I may not be posting regularly at the moment, but I am still finding time occasionally to take photos so I thought I would pop in for a while and show some of the shots I have been taking.
On Thursday we went out with the walking group to Blackbutt Reserve in Newcastle and it was the wettest day we have had so far this year. Luckily we all had umbrellas and waterproof jackets.
Along with the rain and animals came thousands of mozzies and the air was thick with them. Luckily we covered ourselves with mozzie repellent and didn't get bitten.
In spite of the rain we all had a good time followed by a lovely lunch in Newcastle.
We desperately needed the rain and even though we have had a few downpours over the last few weeks we are still on level 2 water restrictions after the drought.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2980
photos
270
followers
116
following
703% complete
View this month »
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
collage
,
birds.
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous Babs
I'm familiar with all those lovely creatures ☺
March 6th, 2020
Babs
ace
@annied
Me too Annie, but I don't know the name of the lizard. Do you know what variety it is?. There were signs of what all the birds and animals were, but I forgot to get the name of the lizard.
March 6th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Glad you are getting your much needed rain. What a fab menagerie here! Some lovely shots. I especially love the shocked face top right!
March 6th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful wildlife collage
March 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I'm familiar with all those lovely creatures ☺