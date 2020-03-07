Blackbutt Reserve Collage

I may not be posting regularly at the moment, but I am still finding time occasionally to take photos so I thought I would pop in for a while and show some of the shots I have been taking.



On Thursday we went out with the walking group to Blackbutt Reserve in Newcastle and it was the wettest day we have had so far this year. Luckily we all had umbrellas and waterproof jackets.



Along with the rain and animals came thousands of mozzies and the air was thick with them. Luckily we covered ourselves with mozzie repellent and didn't get bitten.



In spite of the rain we all had a good time followed by a lovely lunch in Newcastle.



We desperately needed the rain and even though we have had a few downpours over the last few weeks we are still on level 2 water restrictions after the drought.



