Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2571
Cotton Harlequin Bug
A few days ago I was sorting though my photography cupboard looking for some props for our U3A photo course and found my old Canon PowerShot A580 point and shoot camera.
When I had a closer look I discovered there were still some photos on it dating back to 2014, so I put them on my computer.
Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos from that camera.
As our photo session this week was on the subject of close up and macro it seems appropriate to be posting these photos from 6 years ago and to remind me what I was taking photos of back then too.
Here is a harlequin bug spotted in the garden.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2985
photos
271
followers
117
following
704% complete
View this month »
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A580
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
garden
,
old photos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close