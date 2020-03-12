Cotton Harlequin Bug

A few days ago I was sorting though my photography cupboard looking for some props for our U3A photo course and found my old Canon PowerShot A580 point and shoot camera.



When I had a closer look I discovered there were still some photos on it dating back to 2014, so I put them on my computer.



Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos from that camera.



As our photo session this week was on the subject of close up and macro it seems appropriate to be posting these photos from 6 years ago and to remind me what I was taking photos of back then too.



Here is a harlequin bug spotted in the garden.