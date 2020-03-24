Baby's First Outing

While David was doing some gardening this morning he spotted this baby noisy miner bird in one of our trees.



Of course he shouted me to let me know there was a photo opportunity and out I came, very quietly, camera in hand to take his photo.



The noisy miner Mum was higher up in the tree and as I regularly feed just about every bird that appears in our garden I suspect that Mum knew he was safe because I have probably been feeding her for a while.



Baby didn't seem to sure about being out in the big wide and wonderful!