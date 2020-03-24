Previous
Baby's First Outing by onewing
Photo 2582

While David was doing some gardening this morning he spotted this baby noisy miner bird in one of our trees.

Of course he shouted me to let me know there was a photo opportunity and out I came, very quietly, camera in hand to take his photo.

The noisy miner Mum was higher up in the tree and as I regularly feed just about every bird that appears in our garden I suspect that Mum knew he was safe because I have probably been feeding her for a while.

Baby didn't seem to sure about being out in the big wide and wonderful!
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of this little ball of fluff! fabulous details and light.
March 24th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Precious sweet thing! Fav.
March 24th, 2020  
Dianne
This is a very cute new baby fledgling.
March 24th, 2020  
