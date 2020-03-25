Previous
Baby Mangrove by onewing
Photo 2583

Baby Mangrove

Even though we are in lockdown here in Australia I am still able to walk along some of our local beaches in total isolation.

This particular stretch of beach isn't easy to access and I didn't see a soul on my walk. No problem with social distancing here.
