Photo 2583
Baby Mangrove
Even though we are in lockdown here in Australia I am still able to walk along some of our local beaches in total isolation.
This particular stretch of beach isn't easy to access and I didn't see a soul on my walk. No problem with social distancing here.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
beach
,
mangrove
