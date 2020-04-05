Can You Spot the Kookaburra?

I took this yesterday morning through our dining room window.



It suddenly started to pour with rain and a kookaburra sat on one of our garden chairs in the hope of being fed. Can you spot him? I did feed him but not until the rain stopped. He was very patient.



It isn't the clearest of photos because it was taken through the plantation shutters and also fly screen on the window. The shade cloth above the patio made it darker too. Can you see the rain on the beams?



After the rain it turned out to be a beautiful sunny day.