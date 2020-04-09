Nobody Around

Yesterday I posted a photo from our rumpus room out onto the patio.



As I have spent most of today in the study playing with photoshop on the computer, I thought I would post a photo through the study door out onto the patio area at the other side of our house.



Not a terribly exciting view from here but one thing you can see is our new retaining wall, well at least a small portion of it. We had to have the wall replaced a few months ago because the last one was made of wood and it had begun to collapse. I think this one should last a while, at least I hope so. The length of the wall is about 25 metres and the cost to replace it would make your eyes water. Wouldn't want to replace that again.