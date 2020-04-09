Previous
Nobody Around by onewing
Nobody Around

Yesterday I posted a photo from our rumpus room out onto the patio.

As I have spent most of today in the study playing with photoshop on the computer, I thought I would post a photo through the study door out onto the patio area at the other side of our house.

Not a terribly exciting view from here but one thing you can see is our new retaining wall, well at least a small portion of it. We had to have the wall replaced a few months ago because the last one was made of wood and it had begun to collapse. I think this one should last a while, at least I hope so. The length of the wall is about 25 metres and the cost to replace it would make your eyes water. Wouldn't want to replace that again.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Jennifer Eurell
You have made me worry about our wooden retaining walls. You new wall looks lovely.
April 9th, 2020  
Lois ace
Looks like a lovely place for a party with friends when this is finally over!
April 9th, 2020  
Ethel ace
A happy place for conversation and laughter.
April 9th, 2020  
