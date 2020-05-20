Previous
Misty Morning Number Two by onewing
Photo 2653

Misty Morning Number Two

As promised here is the second misty morning photo taken yesterday morning.

I wasn't sure which one I preferred so I have posted both.

David preferred yesterday's shot and I think I do too, but I did like the pelican sailing past in this photo oblivious of the fact that he probably couldn't see a thing in the mist.

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, now, I like this one best. The Pelican makes it!
May 20th, 2020  
Lee-Ann ace
Lovely image.
May 20th, 2020  
