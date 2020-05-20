Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2653
Misty Morning Number Two
As promised here is the second misty morning photo taken yesterday morning.
I wasn't sure which one I preferred so I have posted both.
David preferred yesterday's shot and I think I do too, but I did like the pelican sailing past in this photo oblivious of the fact that he probably couldn't see a thing in the mist.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3067
photos
271
followers
139
following
726% complete
View this month »
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
19th May 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
pelican
,
mist
,
ocean.
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, now, I like this one best. The Pelican makes it!
May 20th, 2020
Lee-Ann
ace
Lovely image.
May 20th, 2020
