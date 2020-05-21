We're All In This Together

Early yesterday morning a friend of mine was taken by ambulance to our local hospital with severe abdominal pains. As she is a colon cancer survivor (10 years)she was worried that she had a bowel obstruction.



When I say 'hospital' it is in fact just a polyclinic but they call it hospital for some unknown reason.



My pal phoned me from the hospital to see if I would drive her to her medical centre to have a CT scan. (No scanners or x ray facilities at the so called hospital).



I picked her up, waited while she had the scan and then drove her back to the hospital.



It was such a beautiful day and she said she had her washing in the washing machine at home. I drove to her house put her washing on the line and then fed her cat.



Later in the afternoon she was cleared from hospital as there didn't seem to be anything sinister going on in her bowel.



I collected her from the hospital and before driving her home we had to get a prescription for strong pain killers from the pharmacy. I left her in my car and got her prescription for her as she was only wearing her pyjamas and dressing gown.



While I waited to collect the script I noticed this sign on the counter in the pharmacy and thought it was so appropriate at the moment. I asked the pharmacist if I could take a photo of it and he agreed. It isn't a very clear shot because of the lights in the pharmacy.



I called in at my friends house this morning to see how she was feeling and she looks a lot better.



After such a lovely warm sunny day yesterday the heavens have opened today and it has bucketed down with rain all day. Glad it wasn't today she was taken ill as we would both have been soaked.