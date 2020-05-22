Previous
It's Bucketing Down by onewing
Two days ago the weather was really mild and about 20 degrees c. not bad for the end of autumn, but then yesterday it turned really cold and the heavens opened.

It bucketed down all day and I took this photo of the jetty at Little Beach through the windscreen of the car. It wasn't the kind of day for a nice stroll along the beach.

Today is so cold but at least the rain has stopped.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
It looks fabulous, wish it could come here.
May 22nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
We have rain today too. Sorely needed though. Nice rainy shot!
May 22nd, 2020  
Monique
Oh wow, I hope that’s not coming down our way ....although the farmers need it, I guess and the gardens could use some too
May 22nd, 2020  
