It's Bucketing Down

Two days ago the weather was really mild and about 20 degrees c. not bad for the end of autumn, but then yesterday it turned really cold and the heavens opened.



It bucketed down all day and I took this photo of the jetty at Little Beach through the windscreen of the car. It wasn't the kind of day for a nice stroll along the beach.



Today is so cold but at least the rain has stopped.