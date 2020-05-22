Sign up
Photo 2655
It's Bucketing Down
Two days ago the weather was really mild and about 20 degrees c. not bad for the end of autumn, but then yesterday it turned really cold and the heavens opened.
It bucketed down all day and I took this photo of the jetty at Little Beach through the windscreen of the car. It wasn't the kind of day for a nice stroll along the beach.
Today is so cold but at least the rain has stopped.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
beach
,
rain
,
jetty
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, wish it could come here.
May 22nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
We have rain today too. Sorely needed though. Nice rainy shot!
May 22nd, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh wow, I hope that’s not coming down our way ....although the farmers need it, I guess and the gardens could use some too
May 22nd, 2020
