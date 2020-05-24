Previous
Autumn Tree by onewing
Photo 2657

Autumn Tree

We don't see many deciduous trees where I live as most of our trees are natives, but I knew there were a couple in the centre of Nelson Bay, so yesterday I drove into town to photograph them.

Luckily after a few days of rain we had blue skies yesterday. Not so blue today though, it is wild here and I will post a photo of todays weather tomorrow.

So glad I found an autumn tree, especially as in a weeks time it will be winter here.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful autumn colour. It’s been grey, cold and windy all weekend down here
May 24th, 2020  
julia ace
We have very little autumn colour around here as well and have to travel a little further South to get the best colour .. so had a wings clipped a bit this year..Pretty colour
May 24th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely to see this tree in its autumn splendour. Very pretty.
May 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
@kjarn Don't let the blue sky fool you Kathy it was cold and windy here too, but luckily we had blue skies for a while. Not so today though It has been wild weather all day.

@julzmaioro Between one thing an another we have all had our wings clipped this year haven't we. Roll on 2021

@jamibann No idea what variety the tree is but there are three of them on the centre of Nelson Bay.
May 24th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Lovely Autumn colours :)
May 24th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely autumn leaves....such a tall tree ....
Same here Babs...cold & bleak with a blue, blue sky...we have a few trees near us which I must have a look at.
May 24th, 2020  
