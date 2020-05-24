Autumn Tree

We don't see many deciduous trees where I live as most of our trees are natives, but I knew there were a couple in the centre of Nelson Bay, so yesterday I drove into town to photograph them.



Luckily after a few days of rain we had blue skies yesterday. Not so blue today though, it is wild here and I will post a photo of todays weather tomorrow.



So glad I found an autumn tree, especially as in a weeks time it will be winter here.