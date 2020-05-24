Sign up
Photo 2657
Autumn Tree
We don't see many deciduous trees where I live as most of our trees are natives, but I knew there were a couple in the centre of Nelson Bay, so yesterday I drove into town to photograph them.
Luckily after a few days of rain we had blue skies yesterday. Not so blue today though, it is wild here and I will post a photo of todays weather tomorrow.
So glad I found an autumn tree, especially as in a weeks time it will be winter here.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3071
photos
271
followers
137
following
727% complete
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful autumn colour. It’s been grey, cold and windy all weekend down here
May 24th, 2020
julia
ace
We have very little autumn colour around here as well and have to travel a little further South to get the best colour .. so had a wings clipped a bit this year..Pretty colour
May 24th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely to see this tree in its autumn splendour. Very pretty.
May 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Don't let the blue sky fool you Kathy it was cold and windy here too, but luckily we had blue skies for a while. Not so today though It has been wild weather all day.
@julzmaioro
Between one thing an another we have all had our wings clipped this year haven't we. Roll on 2021
@jamibann
No idea what variety the tree is but there are three of them on the centre of Nelson Bay.
May 24th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Lovely Autumn colours :)
May 24th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely autumn leaves....such a tall tree ....
Same here Babs...cold & bleak with a blue, blue sky...we have a few trees near us which I must have a look at.
May 24th, 2020
