No Whales or Surfers Today by onewing
No Whales or Surfers Today

I am posting a bit early today because I have a dental appointment at 4 pm. I had a filling come loose during lockdown and have only just managed to get it fixed.

The sky was blue on Saturday but yesterday the heavens opened and it bucketed down with rain and we had wild winds too, so I drove up to Boat Harbour to take a photo of the waves. It was the closest I could get without getting out of the car.

I did brave the rain and wind though but nearly fell off the cliffs as the wind was so strong. I didn't stay out of the car for long. The sea spray was all over my glasses so after the first few photos I couldn't see a thing, ha ha.

Can you see the sea foam on the beach just by the rocks. Sea foam was floating all around the cliffs.

The wind has dropped today but it is still pouring with rain.
Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen ace
Great depiction of the power of the sea!
May 25th, 2020  
Dianne
This is a lovely image - I like the rocks framing the view.
May 25th, 2020  
