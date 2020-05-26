Previous
A Little Bit Calmer Today by onewing
Photo 2659

A Little Bit Calmer Today

If you look at yesterday's photo taken at Boat Harbour on Sunday http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-25
you will see that it is slightly calmer today but still a little bit breezy.

At least I managed to stand on the top of the cliffs without almost falling in the ocean today and the rain has stopped. Still didn't manage to spot any whales though or surfers.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...




Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful seascape. We had a huge thunderstorm last night and it just bucketed down. Fortunately the pool is full again ;-)
May 26th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Much calmer. Lovely colours in the sea.
May 26th, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Fabulous capture
May 26th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely seas
May 26th, 2020  
