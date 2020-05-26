Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2659
A Little Bit Calmer Today
If you look at yesterday's photo taken at Boat Harbour on Sunday
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-25
you will see that it is slightly calmer today but still a little bit breezy.
At least I managed to stand on the top of the cliffs without almost falling in the ocean today and the rain has stopped. Still didn't manage to spot any whales though or surfers.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
26th May 2020 11:26am
cliffs
,
ocean
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful seascape. We had a huge thunderstorm last night and it just bucketed down. Fortunately the pool is full again ;-)
May 26th, 2020
May 26th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Much calmer. Lovely colours in the sea.
May 26th, 2020
May 26th, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Fabulous capture
May 26th, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely seas
May 26th, 2020
