Photo 2662
Fred Alway Was a Bit of a Loner
Following on from yesterday's tank trap photo, this one made me smile.
You always get one that wants to be away from the crowd and do his own thing. Either that or he had been put in the naughty corner.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3076
photos
274
followers
138
following
Tags
sand
,
tank traps' beach
Diana
ace
Maybe he's been in a fight, he has a hole in the centre ;-)
May 29th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a mini version of the pyramids! Nice capture. Poor Fred, though!
May 29th, 2020
