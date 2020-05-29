Previous
Fred Alway Was a Bit of a Loner by onewing
Photo 2662

Fred Alway Was a Bit of a Loner

Following on from yesterday's tank trap photo, this one made me smile.

You always get one that wants to be away from the crowd and do his own thing. Either that or he had been put in the naughty corner.

29th May 2020 29th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Diana ace
Maybe he's been in a fight, he has a hole in the centre ;-)
May 29th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like a mini version of the pyramids! Nice capture. Poor Fred, though!
May 29th, 2020  
