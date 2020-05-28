Previous
Guarding the Car ark by onewing
Guarding the Car ark

A few days ago I posted a photo of the tank traps that surround the beach carpark at Birubi. http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-17 This is what the empty car park looks like during lockdown.

Also they have shifted some of the sand dunes and put in an emergency gate which you can just about see in this photo, presumably to gain entry to the ocean if an ambulance needs to get through.

Judging by the amount of sand in the empty car park though they didn't allow for the huge storms we occasionally get or the wind blowing off the sea causing the sand to drift into the car park. I suspect they will have to rethink the arrangement.

The car park used to be sheltered by the dunes.

There is another carpark higher up behind the surf life saving club but when restrictions ease this one won't be in use until they do something about the drifting sand. Oops.
KoalaGardens🐨
oops indeed! quite an eerie sight
May 28th, 2020  
