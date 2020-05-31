Previous
Colours of the Ocean by onewing
Colours of the Ocean

I do love watching the waves and the colours of the ocean are beautiful in my opinion. I could watch waves all day.

Not had chance to catch up with 365 today because I have spent most of the day scanning and editing old photos of when I was a child and of my parents and grandparents etc. I am going to put them all in a photobook.

I may post a few of the photos on 365 at some time in the future too to show you what I have been editing.

As well as doing the photos I have also shortened two pairs of trousers David bought recently. He has a long body and little legs and I always have to alter trousers. Ugh! I hate this type of sewing but at least the job is done now.

I will catch up with your photos this evening.
Diana ace
You caught that wave at a perfect time, love the movement and colours. I too can sit for hours and daydream watching the ocean.
May 31st, 2020  
Ethel ace
l can hear the sound of the sea just by looking at this. I like how you have panned in on the waves and sea alone with no distractions.
May 31st, 2020  
Monique ace
Agreeing with the former comments ☺️👍
May 31st, 2020  
CC Folk ace
A beauty...fav.
May 31st, 2020  
