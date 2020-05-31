Colours of the Ocean

I do love watching the waves and the colours of the ocean are beautiful in my opinion. I could watch waves all day.



Not had chance to catch up with 365 today because I have spent most of the day scanning and editing old photos of when I was a child and of my parents and grandparents etc. I am going to put them all in a photobook.



I may post a few of the photos on 365 at some time in the future too to show you what I have been editing.



As well as doing the photos I have also shortened two pairs of trousers David bought recently. He has a long body and little legs and I always have to alter trousers. Ugh! I hate this type of sewing but at least the job is done now.



I will catch up with your photos this evening.

