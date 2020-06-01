Previous
The Winter Road by onewing
Photo 2665

The Winter Road

Today is the first day of winter in Australia and the temperature has been about 24 degrees C. It is still around 20 degrees as I write (68 f). I believe a cold front is on its way though so winter could hit soon.

As I have mentioned before we don't get too many deciduous trees where I live but this particular road with its poplar trees always reminds me of winter this time of year.

This is usually such a busy road, but during lockdown it has been very quiet which is why I am able to stand in the road to take a photo.

I decided to convert it to black and white just to add to the winter feel.

I think I will do a few days of black and white photos now, haven't done any for a while.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Helen Sanderson
great shot Barbara....love the perspective...excellent in black and white.
June 1st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
The long road into winter..love your perspectve Baba.
First day of winter here on the sunny coast was sunny & 24 C....
June 1st, 2020  
