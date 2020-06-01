The Winter Road

Today is the first day of winter in Australia and the temperature has been about 24 degrees C. It is still around 20 degrees as I write (68 f). I believe a cold front is on its way though so winter could hit soon.



As I have mentioned before we don't get too many deciduous trees where I live but this particular road with its poplar trees always reminds me of winter this time of year.



This is usually such a busy road, but during lockdown it has been very quiet which is why I am able to stand in the road to take a photo.



I decided to convert it to black and white just to add to the winter feel.



I think I will do a few days of black and white photos now, haven't done any for a while.