Recently I posted photos of the tank traps at Birubi Beach and it looks now as if they are being buried again as the sand drifts.The tank traps were placed in the water along the coast during WW2 to stop Japanese amphibious craft from landing.After the war many of the tank traps were removed and some now surround the car park here at Birubi.At the end of May we had a terrific storm with high tides and more of the traps were unearthed as you will see from the attached link below.