Buried Again by onewing
Buried Again

Recently I posted photos of the tank traps at Birubi Beach and it looks now as if they are being buried again as the sand drifts.

The tank traps were placed in the water along the coast during WW2 to stop Japanese amphibious craft from landing.

After the war many of the tank traps were removed and some now surround the car park here at Birubi.

At the end of May we had a terrific storm with high tides and more of the traps were unearthed as you will see from the attached link below.

https://www.abc.net.au/radio/newcastle/programs/drive/tank-trap-stockton-beach/12284176

7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fascinating to see how much the sand moves. Lovely shot.
June 7th, 2020  
