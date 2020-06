This shot is for Pat @pattyblue because she asked where Fred was, (the loner tank trap I posted a couple of weeks ago).This isn't Fred but he is another escapee who strayed away from the gang.You will notice that dunes are on the left of the picture and dunes on the right, but someone had the bright idea of moving the sand from in the middle which is why the carpark is now covered in sand as the wind blows off the ocean.