Previous
Next
Photo 2674
Dunes
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am engrossed in editing old photos with the view of putting them in a photobook as soon as I have got them in historical order.
Here is another photo taken at Birubi. It is difficult to show just how big the dunes are until you see people climbing them. Can you see three people off in the distance?
The sand is so soft and fine it is really hard work climbing the dunes because your feet sink in the sand.
Starting tomorrow I will post a few of the photos I have been editing. Hope you enjoy them.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3088
photos
277
followers
141
following
732% complete
View this month »
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
dunes
,
birubi
Issi Bannerman
ace
I can imagine how hard it is to walk uphill in that sand! Nice image and the people give it perspective.
June 10th, 2020
Annie D
ace
hard work uphill in the dunes
June 10th, 2020
julia
ace
These are amazing sandunes ..
June 10th, 2020
