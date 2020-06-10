Dunes

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am engrossed in editing old photos with the view of putting them in a photobook as soon as I have got them in historical order.



Here is another photo taken at Birubi. It is difficult to show just how big the dunes are until you see people climbing them. Can you see three people off in the distance?



The sand is so soft and fine it is really hard work climbing the dunes because your feet sink in the sand.



Starting tomorrow I will post a few of the photos I have been editing. Hope you enjoy them.