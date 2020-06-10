Previous
Dunes by onewing
Photo 2674

Dunes

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am engrossed in editing old photos with the view of putting them in a photobook as soon as I have got them in historical order.

Here is another photo taken at Birubi. It is difficult to show just how big the dunes are until you see people climbing them. Can you see three people off in the distance?

The sand is so soft and fine it is really hard work climbing the dunes because your feet sink in the sand.

Starting tomorrow I will post a few of the photos I have been editing. Hope you enjoy them.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman ace
I can imagine how hard it is to walk uphill in that sand! Nice image and the people give it perspective.
June 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
hard work uphill in the dunes
June 10th, 2020  
julia ace
These are amazing sandunes ..
June 10th, 2020  
