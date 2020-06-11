Previous
Anita and Barbara by onewing
Anita and Barbara

One of the projects I have been working on during lockdown has been scanning and editing old photos. It has been a huge task because I have processed about 150 photos. I am going to put them in a photobook when I have put them in chronological order.

Here is a photo of my sister and I taken in 1953. I am five years old and Anita is eleven. It was my first year at primary school and Anita's last year before she went to grammar school.

Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos I have been scanning and editing.

11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
Diana ace
This is wonderful Babs you both look so hapy! What a great idea to put them in a photobook. I wish I had more photos of my siblings and family.
June 11th, 2020  
