Anita and Barbara

One of the projects I have been working on during lockdown has been scanning and editing old photos. It has been a huge task because I have processed about 150 photos. I am going to put them in a photobook when I have put them in chronological order.



Here is a photo of my sister and I taken in 1953. I am five years old and Anita is eleven. It was my first year at primary school and Anita's last year before she went to grammar school.



Over the next few days I will be posting some of the photos I have been scanning and editing.



