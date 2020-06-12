Mary and Hetty

As I said yesterday for the next few days I am going to post some of the old photos I have been scanning and editing.



Here is a photo of my Mum, Mary and her sister, my Auntie Hetty (Mary sitting). I think Mum must have been about 4 years old in this photo so the photo will have been taken in 1918. The photo was in a bit of a sorry state so I had to do quite a bit of editing to get it looking like this.



I have edited a couple more of the photos today so am getting closer to putting them in a photobook.