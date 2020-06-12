Previous
Mary and Hetty by onewing
Mary and Hetty

As I said yesterday for the next few days I am going to post some of the old photos I have been scanning and editing.

Here is a photo of my Mum, Mary and her sister, my Auntie Hetty (Mary sitting). I think Mum must have been about 4 years old in this photo so the photo will have been taken in 1918. The photo was in a bit of a sorry state so I had to do quite a bit of editing to get it looking like this.

I have edited a couple more of the photos today so am getting closer to putting them in a photobook.
Issi Bannerman ace
That is quite wonderful. I wonder if they had been at the beach, or if these were just photographer's props. In any case it's a beautiful photo. How precious!
June 12th, 2020  
Ron ace
Nice job of bringing this back to life. It's kind of amazing when you stop and think that this photo is 102 years old! Mum appears to be a bit mystified.
June 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
You did a magnificent job on this Babs, a wonderful image. I take it those were props as the photo was taken in a studio ;-)
June 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
@jamibann No they hadn't been at the beach, they lived in a mining town in Yorkshire, the only thing they would be shoveling is coal, ha ha The buckets and spades were definitely props
June 12th, 2020  
