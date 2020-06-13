The New Nurse

As you know I am posting some of my old family photos this week. I have been scanning and editing them and will put them in a photobook when I have finished.



This is a photo of my Mum taken in 1930 when she was a trainee nurse age 15.



Apparently she had to be 16 to begin training and she told the authorities that she was indeed 16 when in fact she was only 15. It took them a year to find out her real age and by then she was over the required age anyway and had completed a year of training so was allowed to stay on.



She does look very young in this photo.



