Mum Meets Princess Elizabeth

This week I am posting old family photos that I have been scanning and editing.



Today is a photo of Mum on the left and the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) when she visited the hospital where Mum worked.



Princess Elizabeth isn't wearing ATS uniform so I suppose it must have been an honorary uniform as royals wear after the war.



In fact David has just discovered that Princess Elizabeth held the honorary commission of Brigadier in the Women's Royal Army Corps between 1949 and 1953 and this is the uniform she is wearing.



I think this photo must have been taken some time between 1949 and 1951