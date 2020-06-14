Previous
Mum Meets Princess Elizabeth by onewing
Photo 2678

Mum Meets Princess Elizabeth

This week I am posting old family photos that I have been scanning and editing.

Today is a photo of Mum on the left and the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) when she visited the hospital where Mum worked.

Princess Elizabeth isn't wearing ATS uniform so I suppose it must have been an honorary uniform as royals wear after the war.

In fact David has just discovered that Princess Elizabeth held the honorary commission of Brigadier in the Women's Royal Army Corps between 1949 and 1953 and this is the uniform she is wearing.

I think this photo must have been taken some time between 1949 and 1951
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Babs

ace
julia ace
What an honour for your Mum.. and great yo have the photographic.. I got to shake hands with Prince Charles.. In 1971 when he visited the local Steel Mill.. no photographic evidence though..
June 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing history photo. Actually it might be a bit frightening being approached by a person in this uniform even if she was The Future Queen!
June 14th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is an amazing photo! I like the look on the little girls face
June 14th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Wonderful photo to have.
June 14th, 2020  
