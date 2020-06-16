Sign up
Photo 2680
Nanna and Grandad
As you know I am scanning and editing old family photos which I intend to turn into a photobook when I have finished.
This photo of Nanna and Grandad was in a pretty bad way and I had to edit it quite a lot.
Does anyone remember the seaside photographers who took photos of holidaymakers as they walked along the promenade?
As the title on the photo suggests this was taken at Bridlington in 1938.
Nanna and Grandad, Florrie and Harry or Florence and Henry if you use their Sunday names are my Mum's Mum and Dad.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3094
photos
278
followers
139
following
734% complete
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
Diana
ace
This is wonderful Babs, I have no idea what kind of editing is involved to get it to look like this. The resemblance between you and your Nanna is remarkable.
June 16th, 2020
