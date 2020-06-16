Nanna and Grandad

As you know I am scanning and editing old family photos which I intend to turn into a photobook when I have finished.



This photo of Nanna and Grandad was in a pretty bad way and I had to edit it quite a lot.



Does anyone remember the seaside photographers who took photos of holidaymakers as they walked along the promenade?



As the title on the photo suggests this was taken at Bridlington in 1938.



Nanna and Grandad, Florrie and Harry or Florence and Henry if you use their Sunday names are my Mum's Mum and Dad.