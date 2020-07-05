Williams River - Clarence Town

Another photo from Clarence Town last Thursday.



I had a chuckle when I saw this photo on the computer because when I took the shot I didn't see my pal Sharon and David lurking behind the tree in the right of the picture. Can you spot them?



We definitely picked the right day to go out because today it has gone so cold again. Clear skies but only reached 17 c today. We have had our wood burner fire lit all day.