Williams River - Clarence Town by onewing
Photo 2699

Williams River - Clarence Town

Another photo from Clarence Town last Thursday.

I had a chuckle when I saw this photo on the computer because when I took the shot I didn't see my pal Sharon and David lurking behind the tree in the right of the picture. Can you spot them?

We definitely picked the right day to go out because today it has gone so cold again. Clear skies but only reached 17 c today. We have had our wood burner fire lit all day.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Ron ace
Nice scene. I would never have noticed your friends if you had not pointed them out. I guess that means my eye was drawn to the right spot.
July 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this peaceful scene. It is sometimes amazing what one finds when uploading ;-)
July 5th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes, great photo bombing :)
July 5th, 2020  
