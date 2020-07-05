Sign up
Photo 2699
Williams River - Clarence Town
Another photo from Clarence Town last Thursday.
I had a chuckle when I saw this photo on the computer because when I took the shot I didn't see my pal Sharon and David lurking behind the tree in the right of the picture. Can you spot them?
We definitely picked the right day to go out because today it has gone so cold again. Clear skies but only reached 17 c today. We have had our wood burner fire lit all day.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
4
0
Ron
ace
Nice scene. I would never have noticed your friends if you had not pointed them out. I guess that means my eye was drawn to the right spot.
July 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this peaceful scene. It is sometimes amazing what one finds when uploading ;-)
July 5th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes, great photo bombing :)
July 5th, 2020
