Clarence Town Triptych

This is the last of my 'travel' photos for now. It was lovely to be able to visit somewhere other than our immediate neighbourhood.



We will have to see how things develop now after the easing of restrictions and fingers crossed new Covid 19 cases are kept to a minimum.



Clarence Town is a very old town, originally known as Erringhi, an Aboriginal name meaning place of wild ducks.



Settlement began here in the early 1800s when convicts were employed as timber cutters. It was also known for farming, tobacco factories and flour mills. Paddle steamers were also built here.



When the railway arrived in 1911 Clarence Town was bypassed and its importance declined rapidly.



I initially wanted to take a photo of the Erringhi Hotel but see now the pubs are open again it wasn't easy to get a clear shot of the building because of all the cars. The Erringhi Hotel was built in 1913.



The Clarence Town Post Office was built in 1880 but as you can see it is no longer in use.



The Williams River Cafe looks like a very old building too, but I couldn't find out what the building was originally. Maybe it could have been a general store.

