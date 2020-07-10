Sign up
Photo 2704
Maitland Architecture
Following on from yesterday's shot I thought I would post photos of buildings for the next few days.
I do love the old buildings in Maitland and this is one of my favourite.
I think architecture always works well in black and white.
10th July 2020
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
Beautiful shot and architecture, love the balconies. Although I am not a fan of b/w, it really works very well here.
July 10th, 2020
