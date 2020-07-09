Previous
Morpeth - Selective Colouring by onewing
Morpeth - Selective Colouring

A few days ago Annie @annied posted a photo taken at Morpeth which included this house so I dug into my old photos and found this shot of the same building.

This one is for you Annie.
@annied This one is for you Annie, do you recognise it? It is a lovely house. I guess it would cost a bob or two though.
July 9th, 2020  
