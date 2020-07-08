Listen Do You Want to Know a Secret

So glad yesterday's Lockdown Haircut made you smile.For the first time in months I have been to the cinema with friends today. We had to sit spaced out, give our phone numbers and names to the staff, sanitize our hands etc. but it was still lovely. I have no idea how long the new relaxed rules will last, but it was nice to have some sort of normality today. The border between New South Wales and Victoria is closed now as Victoria has had 154 new cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours. Hopefully here in New South Wales new Covid 19 cases are kept to a minimum. We have only had 7 new cases apparently from recently returned overseas visitors, all in quarantine.When I saw this photo of two tiny mushrooms on my walk a couple of days ago it brought to mind the Beatles song.