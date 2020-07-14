Sign up
Photo 2708
Different Angles
It is a wet and wild day here today so I am staying indoors keeping warm.
Here is a collage of close up slinky shots. The slinky is a rainbow one and I have given it a bit of solarizing treatment in Photoshop.
I just loved the patterns and couldn't decide which I preferred so have posted four in the collage. Hope you like them.
Thanks for putting yesterday's slinky photo on the TP and the PP.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3122
photos
277
followers
140
following
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Gorgeous colors collage
July 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such stunning shots in tho colourful collage, love what you did with slinky.
July 14th, 2020
