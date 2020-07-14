Different Angles

It is a wet and wild day here today so I am staying indoors keeping warm.



Here is a collage of close up slinky shots. The slinky is a rainbow one and I have given it a bit of solarizing treatment in Photoshop.



I just loved the patterns and couldn't decide which I preferred so have posted four in the collage. Hope you like them.



Thanks for putting yesterday's slinky photo on the TP and the PP.



