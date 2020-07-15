Semi Circle Slinky

I am a bit late posting tonight because a friend and I had a DVD movie afternoon while David was out at his model railway building session at his friends house.



The movie we watched was the classic 2007 movie Death at a Funeral, brilliant. I love Kris Marshall, Matthew Macfadyen and Rupert Graves, they are all brilliant actors.



Here is another solarized slinky photo.



I will catch up with your photos later tonight after I have had dinner.