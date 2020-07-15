Sign up
Photo 2709
Semi Circle Slinky
I am a bit late posting tonight because a friend and I had a DVD movie afternoon while David was out at his model railway building session at his friends house.
The movie we watched was the classic 2007 movie Death at a Funeral, brilliant. I love Kris Marshall, Matthew Macfadyen and Rupert Graves, they are all brilliant actors.
Here is another solarized slinky photo.
I will catch up with your photos later tonight after I have had dinner.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3123
photos
277
followers
141
following
742% complete
View this month »
Peter
ace
Impressive colours and image Babs, the black background suits it perfectly :)
July 15th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
The colours are wonderful
July 15th, 2020
