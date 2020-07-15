Previous
Semi Circle Slinky by onewing
Photo 2709

Semi Circle Slinky

I am a bit late posting tonight because a friend and I had a DVD movie afternoon while David was out at his model railway building session at his friends house.

The movie we watched was the classic 2007 movie Death at a Funeral, brilliant. I love Kris Marshall, Matthew Macfadyen and Rupert Graves, they are all brilliant actors.

Here is another solarized slinky photo.

I will catch up with your photos later tonight after I have had dinner.
Babs

ace
Peter ace
Impressive colours and image Babs, the black background suits it perfectly :)
July 15th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
The colours are wonderful
July 15th, 2020  
