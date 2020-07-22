Previous
Three Hours Later by onewing
Photo 2716

Three Hours Later

Following on from yesterday's Misty Morning photo, it did indeed turn out to be a beautiful day with temperatures around 22 degrees c. Not a bad day for winter.

This photo was taken on the same path along the waterfront leading to the marina but facing in the opposite direction to yesterday's photo.

You can see The Anchorage at the marina off in the distance.
