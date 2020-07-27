Previous
Huddled Together by onewing
Photo 2721

Huddled Together

On my way to do grocery shopping this morning I stopped to take a photo at the same location as yesterday's wibbly wobbly photo.

Not so wibbly wobbly today but still grey, raining and cold.

This group of boats looked huddled together as if they were trying to stay warm.

This is the same group of boats that were on the right of yesterdays photo.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice image, it looks really calm regardless of the grey weather.
July 27th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely. Grey but so serene.
July 27th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Love Love love!!! Great composition!!
July 27th, 2020  
