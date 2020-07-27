Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2721
Huddled Together
On my way to do grocery shopping this morning I stopped to take a photo at the same location as yesterday's wibbly wobbly photo.
Not so wibbly wobbly today but still grey, raining and cold.
This group of boats looked huddled together as if they were trying to stay warm.
This is the same group of boats that were on the right of yesterdays photo.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3135
photos
276
followers
143
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
27th July 2020 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
beach
,
ocean
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice image, it looks really calm regardless of the grey weather.
July 27th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely. Grey but so serene.
July 27th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Love Love love!!! Great composition!!
July 27th, 2020
