Photo 2720
Wibbly Wobbly Boats
It has bucketed down with rain all day today, quite a change from the sunshine of the last few days.
I nipped down to the waterfront this morning and took this photo from the carpark looking out onto the ocean.
I didn't get out of the car because it was raining too much, so I took this through the windscreen. I love how the boats look wibbly wobbly as the water ran down the windscreen.
It probably looks better on black.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3134
photos
277
followers
143
following
745% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
26th July 2020 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
ocean
,
rain
Diana
ace
I love this Babs, such a lovely shot and mystical vibe.
July 26th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this one! Fav
July 26th, 2020
