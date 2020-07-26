Previous
Wibbly Wobbly Boats by onewing
Wibbly Wobbly Boats

It has bucketed down with rain all day today, quite a change from the sunshine of the last few days.

I nipped down to the waterfront this morning and took this photo from the carpark looking out onto the ocean.

I didn't get out of the car because it was raining too much, so I took this through the windscreen. I love how the boats look wibbly wobbly as the water ran down the windscreen.

It probably looks better on black.
26th July 2020

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana
I love this Babs, such a lovely shot and mystical vibe.
July 26th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen
Love this one! Fav
July 26th, 2020  
