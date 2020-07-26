Wibbly Wobbly Boats

It has bucketed down with rain all day today, quite a change from the sunshine of the last few days.



I nipped down to the waterfront this morning and took this photo from the carpark looking out onto the ocean.



I didn't get out of the car because it was raining too much, so I took this through the windscreen. I love how the boats look wibbly wobbly as the water ran down the windscreen.



It probably looks better on black.