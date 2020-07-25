Path to the Marina

I haven't been out today because I did some batch cooking this morning of meals to put in the freezer, so I now have a freezer full of lovely meals.



This afternoon a friend came round for a cuppa so we have had a lovely afternoon chatting.



I posted a photo of the misty morning a few days ago and yesterday when I walked to the marina I took this photo along the same path. I just wanted to show in this shot how close the ocean is to the pathway. This is one of my regular walks because it is only a few minutes walk from my house.



It was on the breakwater at the marina, which you can see in the distance, where I took yesterday's photo of the fire hose reel and also where I saw the dolphins swimming along. There is always something interesting to see on this walk.