Fingal Bay

It has been so cold today and I have been catching up on housework and made a batch of chicken satay to put in the freezer. I have got lots of meals cooked now and the freezer is full again.I took this photo last Sunday when the weather was much warmer.If you look closely you can see the sandbar between the mainland and Fingal Island on the right of the picture. The sandbar appears and disappears as the tides and storms shift the sand.On occasion it is possible to walk over to the island but you have to be careful and only attempt it at low tide. About 15 people have drowned walking over to the island in the last few years because they didn't take notice of the tides.I have walked over to the island twice since we have lived up here and as long as you are careful and keep an eye on the tides you should be safe.It was at this beach where I collected the pumice that featured in my photo a few days ago.