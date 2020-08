Bluebottle - Portuguese Man o' War

Lots of gorgeous sunshine today for my walk on the beach, but pretty chilly. The air was quite bracing.



I saw lots of bluebottles washed up on the beach at Fingal and even a few people walking along the beach barefoot. Not a good idea because even though the bluebottles are dead their venom can still be active. They can give you a very nasty and painful sting.