Photo 2735
Beach Finds
Wet and wild weather today, so not good for photography. Here is a collage of photos taken yesterday at Fingal Bay.
1. Sea sponge
2. Bluebottle
3. Bladder Wrack
4. Cart-rut Snail Eggs
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
what a cool collection
August 10th, 2020
Linda
Nice collage, nice variety of shapes and textures
August 10th, 2020
