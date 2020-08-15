Previous
Street Art - Ox King by onewing
Photo 2740

Street Art - Ox King

I love street art and I love this work by street artist Steven Nuttall aka Ox King.

Steven was born in the UK and now lives in Sydney but has travelled all over the world. This artwork is in Mayfield and was painted for the Hit The Bricks Festival a few years ago. .
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Babs

ace
Margo ace
Cool!
August 15th, 2020  
