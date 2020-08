Street Art - SMC3

Today's street art is on the same wall as yesterday's work by Ox King.



Today's street artist is known as SMC3 and this mural was also part of the Hit the Bricks festival in Newcastle and Mayfield a few years ago.



Apparently Newcastle Council were going to promote another festival this year, but unfortunately Covid 19 put paid to that. I do hope that some time in the future it can be arranged again as the artworks really brighten up the city.