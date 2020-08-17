Sign up
Photo 2742
Street Art - Lucy Lucy
Here is more street art from Mayfield painted for the Hit the Bricks Festival a few years ago.
This artwork is by Melbourne based French artist Lucy Desbordes who goes by the name of Lucy Lucy.
It was a bit difficult to get a decent shot of this artwork because it is in a carpark at the back of some shops and there huge trucks parked in front of it.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3156
photos
266
followers
142
following
751% complete
View this month »
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street art
Marnie
ace
Keep 'em coming Babs
August 17th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image! Difficult POV!
August 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is brilliant, what an artist! You sure managed to get a great shot considering the situation.
August 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Super fun art, a shame it's so hidden!
August 17th, 2020
