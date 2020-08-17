Previous
Next
Street Art - Lucy Lucy by onewing
Photo 2742

Street Art - Lucy Lucy

Here is more street art from Mayfield painted for the Hit the Bricks Festival a few years ago.

This artwork is by Melbourne based French artist Lucy Desbordes who goes by the name of Lucy Lucy.

It was a bit difficult to get a decent shot of this artwork because it is in a carpark at the back of some shops and there huge trucks parked in front of it.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marnie ace
Keep 'em coming Babs
August 17th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image! Difficult POV!
August 17th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is brilliant, what an artist! You sure managed to get a great shot considering the situation.
August 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Super fun art, a shame it's so hidden!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise