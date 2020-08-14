Previous
Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries .... by onewing
Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries ....

I bought some cherries yesterday to add to the fruit salad I was preparing and started humming the song to myself. Couldn't get the song out of my head so decided to take a photo of the cherries while I was humming along.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Babs

Dianne
Yum - a lovely image too.
August 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Oh now you got me on that one........aggghh, ear worm!! Cherries.....now there's a thought. Going food shopping in a mo!
August 14th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Looks yummy!
August 14th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
lovely delicious capture...
August 14th, 2020  
Margo ace
Beautiful cherries
August 14th, 2020  
