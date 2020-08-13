Sign up
Photo 2738
Silhouettes After Sunset
I took this photo a few days ago when I was driving home from a friends house, but forgot about it until today.
I think golden hour is the best time of day.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
6
5
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3152
photos
270
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
boats
,
ocean
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture from this golden hour.
August 13th, 2020
Margo
ace
This is lovely
August 13th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Oh this is lovely, so restful
August 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
My favourite kind of scene, ever so peaceful. wonderful silhouettes and tones.
August 13th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Blissful scene........
August 13th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes!
August 13th, 2020
