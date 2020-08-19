Sign up
Photo 2744
I've Found a Friend
I've had a bit of a play with yesterday's photo and thought he needed cheering up, so he is being towed away to pastures new by his new found friend. Maybe he will smile again soon.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-18
19th August 2020
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Monique
ace
Fun shot
August 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Excellent!!
August 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Love it Babs.
August 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
hahahahahaha
August 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ,great
August 19th, 2020
Margo
ace
Poor one eyed creature!!
August 19th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful Babs....a delight.
August 19th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how clever 🤣
August 19th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
ha good fun - and so well done
August 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is very funny
August 19th, 2020
Ethel
ace
The street art puts me in mind of the mood in Melbourne. The stick figure is dragging us along trying to get us out of this mess. It certainly brought a smile to my face.
August 19th, 2020
