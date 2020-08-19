Previous
I've Found a Friend by onewing
I've Found a Friend

I've had a bit of a play with yesterday's photo and thought he needed cheering up, so he is being towed away to pastures new by his new found friend. Maybe he will smile again soon.

19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Babs

ace
Photo Details

Monique ace
Fun shot
August 19th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent!!
August 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Love it Babs.
August 19th, 2020  
Annie D ace
hahahahahaha
August 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ,great
August 19th, 2020  
Margo ace
Poor one eyed creature!!
August 19th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful Babs....a delight.
August 19th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how clever 🤣
August 19th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ha good fun - and so well done
August 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is very funny
August 19th, 2020  
Ethel ace
The street art puts me in mind of the mood in Melbourne. The stick figure is dragging us along trying to get us out of this mess. It certainly brought a smile to my face.
August 19th, 2020  
