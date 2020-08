Oyster Beds

I have had quite a bracing walk today because it has suddenly turned chilly again.



Access to this particular part of our local beach isn't easy to spot because you have to walk through bushland and mangroves to get here, so it means I very often have the beach to myself. You can see the remains of old oyster beds at low tide.



Disease hit these oyster beds about 6 years ago and this is all that remains of the local industry.